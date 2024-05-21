Volodin to represent Russia at farewell ceremony for Raisi

21 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony for Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, according to a source in the staff of the lower house of parliament.

"State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony for Iranian President Raisi," the statement reads.

Raisi will be buried in his birthplace, the town of Mashhad, on May 23. His helicopter crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. The five passengers and three crew died.