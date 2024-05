21 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A person has been killed following a mine incident in Aghdara district's Hasangaya village, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Arzu Hajiyev, born in 1965, died when he was blown up by a mine while grazing livestock in an area not cleared of mines, not far from the former contact line.

An investigation into this fact is underway at the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office.