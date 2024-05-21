21 May. 23:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi within the framework of the 2024 International Conference on Nuclear Security held in Vienna.

“Productive meeting with MFA of Armenia’s Ararat Mirzoyan at ICONS2024. IAEA supports Armenia’s nuclear program, including on enhancing nuclear safety and security,” Grossi said.

According to the IAEA Director General, the sides also exchanged on nonproliferation issues and their collaboration to improve cancer care in Armenia.