Venice Commission recommends withdrawing Georgia's foreign agents bill

21 May. 23:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe recommended the Georgian Government repealing the foreign agent bill, as it threatens Georgian people's rights and freedoms.

The Commission “strongly” recommended the Georgian authorities to “abandon” the bill.

"Its fundamental flaws will involve significant negative consequences for the freedoms of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs as well as the prohibition of discrimination. Ultimately, this will affect open, informed public debate, pluralism and democracy," the document reads.

The Venice Commission expressed regret that the Georgian Parliament did not wait for its opinion before adopting the bill.