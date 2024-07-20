Ilham Aliyev: South Caucasus undergoing historical transformation

20 Jul. 15:58 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's restoration of the constitutional order within the Karabakh economic region in September 2023 changed the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus dramatically, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum.

“As far as the region of the Southern Caucasus is concerned, I would say that we are now facing a historical transformation of the region where historical, geopolitical changes are occurring. Traditional alliances are a little bit under the phase of deterioration, and new formats of cooperation emerge. Of course, the full restoration of our sovereignty last September was the key event in the region's modern history," he said in first place.

"Hopefully all these developments will lead to a more predictable situation in the region. It's enough wars, enough confrontations. We are implementing a large-scale program for the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. We are very optimistic. The entire population of Azerbaijan is optimistic and enthusiastic, and this is the main thing that any country needs for success - the right mood of society, especially when societies see that what their strived for many years became a reality,” Ilham Aliev emphasized.

Answering a question from the moderator of the meeting about the problem of disinformation about Azerbaijan in the world media, Ilham Aliyev stated that fakes about events in the republic, unfortunately, have become a part of Azerbaijani life, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reported.