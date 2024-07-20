Tourist flow to Kislovodsk reaches 170% of pre-pandemic level

20 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist flow in Kislovodsk has increased and significantly surpassed pre-pandemic indicators, the head of the resort said.

In Kislovodsk, one of the popular resort towns in the Stavropol Territory, the tourist flow has increased significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the city, Evgeny Moiseev, reported that the number of visitors exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 70%, reaching 228,000 people.

“Tourist data statistics for the H1 are an important indicator for Kislovodsk; the pre-pandemic indicators of 2019 are exceeded by 70%. On behalf of our governor Vladimir Vladimirov, we are developing completely different types of tourism and offering new recreational opportunities. In total, according to the cellular operator, from January to June 2024, almost 900,000 people visited Kislovodsk. This is the new record in the entire history of the resort,”

– Evgeniy Moiseev said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a serious impact on the tourism industry both in Russia and around the globe. Many resort towns have experienced difficulties due to restrictions and bans on travel and public events. Kislovodsk has also suffered from a decline in tourism during the pandemic.