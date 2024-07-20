Trump must be respected, Ilham Aliev says

20 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that US presidential candidate Donald Trump deserves respect, as not a single new conflict was started during his previous presidential term, as well as for his support of traditional values.

The absence of new military conflicts under President Donald Trump is worthy of respect, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, answering a question of the First Deputy Director General of TASS, Mikhail Gusman, about whom he would like to see as a winner of the upcoming November elections.

Today, the 2nd Global Media Forum is taking place in Shusha. It officially began with a press conference by President Ilham Aliyev with the forum participants.

Firstly, the Azerbaijani leader noted that, due to political correctness, he could not name his preferred candidate directly. “It would not be entirely correct for me to give a definite answer. I always strive to be as sincere as possible in my answers, I am not lying. But there are certain points related to political culture that do not allow me to directly answer your question ", he said, expressing confidence that Mikhail Gusman already knows about his preferences.