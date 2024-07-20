Ilham Aliyev: development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is extremely important

20 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

At the opening of the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the current state, prospects and significance of Russian Azerbaijani relations, noting that there is not a single unresolved issue at the bilateral level.

The interaction between Baku and Moscow is proceeding in a completely problem-free manner, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, answering a question of the Deputy Director General of TASS, Mikhail Gusman, on Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

“Issues that require resolution in bilateral relations simply do not exist for quite some time now. Even before the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation, we resolved all issues on the basis of mutual understanding, respect, consideration of mutual interests and the centuries-old history of relations between our peoples,”

- Ilham Aliyev underscored.