Azerbaijani leader shares Azerbaijan’s new national idea

20 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Speaking at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told about the development of a new national idea for the republic, emphasizing that its final form will depend on how the South Caucasus emerges from the current period of global geopolitical changes.

Azerbaijan is closely monitoring changes in the foreign policy agenda in neighboring countries and, based on its implementation, will build further relations in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, answering a question on Georgian journalist Gela Vasadze on the ideal South Caucasus.

The president touched upon the issue of the new national idea of ​​Azerbaijan.

“As I said in my inaugural speech, our entire society, those people who strive to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan, need to define a new national idea. We all had one, regardless of political preferences, the restoration of territorial integrity and the return of our land. We finally achieved this in September last year. As I said, we should not calm down and should not continue to exploit this topic, because this is the easiest way. We can exploit it for a very long time, but we will not get anywhere,”

- the Azerbaijani leader said.