COP29 to bridge Global South and North

20 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, told about Baku’s special approach to organizing COP29. The aim of the conference is to discuss both climate agenda and formation of mutual understanding between developed and developing countries.

At COP29, Azerbaijan aims to build bridges between developed and developing countries, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha. He emphasized that COP29, which will be held for the first time in the post-Soviet space, is a key global event.

“For us, this is a unique chance to join the big league. We are not only organizing COP29, but we are doing much more. We are launching initiatives, actively working to develop interstate relations to build bridges between the Global South and the Global North. The fact that Azerbaijan was the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, uniting 120 countries, for four years helps us with this task. We were elected unanimously and then thanked a lot for our work,”

- the Azerbaijani president said.