Ilham Aliyev: I am deeply convinced that Azerbaijanis will return to Armenia

20 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

At the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani population of Western Azerbaijan will eventually return to their homeland, for which the corresponding political will of Yerevan is sufficient.

Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia will definitely return to their native lands, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha, answering a question of politician and journalist Maxim Shevchenko about Baku’s approach to the problem of the return of Azerbaijani exiles to Western Zangezur and other lands that are today under Yerevan’s control.

“I am deeply convinced that the day of the return of Azerbaijanis will definitely come. We count on the political will of the Armenian leadership, its commitment to the principles of democracy and the rule of law that it declares,”

-Ilham Aliyev emphasized, citing Baku’s approach as an example of such political will towards the reintegration of the Armenian part of Karabakh’s population into the Azerbaijani legal field.