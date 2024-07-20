Lebanon attacks Israel with missiles

20 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Lebanon fired about 45 missiles into northern Israel. Some of them were intercepted, some fell on the territory of the Jewish state, causing fires. There are no reports of casualties.

In 30 minutes, 45 missiles were fired from Lebanese territory into the north of the Jewish state. According to the IDF press service, some missiles were intercepted. There are no reports of deaths or injuries, but the fall of the rockets caused fires. Representatives of emergency services are working on the ground.

“According to the alarm that sounded in the Upper Galilee region at 15:58, Lebanon made 5 launches, most of them were intercepted by air defense. There are no casualties,”

– the IDF press office reports.