Forest fire engulfs Tuapsinsky District

20 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A major forest fire broke out in the Tuapsinsky District near the Anastasievskie waterfalls. An area of ​​1.9 hectares is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are working at the scene.

Not far from the Anastasievsky waterfalls in the Tuapsinsky District of Kuban, a fire occurred in dry vegetation covering an area of ​​1.9 hectares. The causes of the emergency are being established, but the human factor cannot be ruled amid the ongoing heatwave and drought in the region.

“Forest fire brigades are extinguishing a fire in the area of ​​the village of Krivenkovskoye near Anastasievskie waterfalls on an area of ​​1.9 hectares. 22 firefighters with 6 pieces of equipment are working on the scene,”

– the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region informed.