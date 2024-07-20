Forest fire engulfs Tuapsinsky District

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
A major forest fire broke out in the Tuapsinsky District near the Anastasievskie waterfalls. An area of 1.9 hectares is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are working at the scene.
Not far from the Anastasievsky waterfalls in the Tuapsinsky District of Kuban, a fire occurred in dry vegetation covering an area of 1.9 hectares. The causes of the emergency are being established, but the human factor cannot be ruled amid the ongoing heatwave and drought in the region.
“Forest fire brigades are extinguishing a fire in the area of the village of Krivenkovskoye near Anastasievskie waterfalls on an area of 1.9 hectares. 22 firefighters with 6 pieces of equipment are working on the scene,”
– the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region informed.