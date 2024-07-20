BMW crashed into bus in Stavropol Territory

20 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a car accident took place in the Stavropol region, involving a foreign car and a bus. 4 injured were hospitalized.

The owner of a BMW car did not give way to a bus in the Grachevsky district of Stavropol. As a result of an accident that followed 4 people were injured. All of them are hospitalized, their lives are not in danger.

“The driver of a BMW car, leaving a secondary road, did not give way to a Mercedes Sprinter passenger minibus. As a result, two vehicles collided, ”

– the State Traffic Inspectorate informed.

Law enforcement officers further clarified that the bus was carrying passengers from Budennovsk to the regional capital. The exact number of passengers who were in the bus at the time of the accident is still unknown.