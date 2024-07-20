Kislovodsk to be decorated with artificial grottoes

20 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Utkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Grottoes of wishes will be built near the Old Lake in Kislovodsk. They will be located directly above the water, the mayor of the city announced.

Artificial grottoes, so-called “grottos of wishes”, will be built next to the Old Lake in Kislovodsk, the head of the city said.

“The first grottoes of wishes are being created in the landscaped Komsomolsky Park. 8 cozy holiday locations are almost ready. We decided to integrate the same idea with grottoes into the Old Lake improvement project. The artificial spaces will be located directly above the water on a circular wooden promenade terrace that runs around the lake,”

– Evgeniy Moiseev said.