Yashin recognized as best goalkeeper in history of football

21 Jul. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the authoritative UK magazine FourFourTwo, world football legend Lev Yashin is recognized as the best goalkeeper in the history of football.

The goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who defends the colors of Bayern Munich and the German national team, ranked second. The Englishman Gordon Banks takes third place. The Spanish goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Ricardo Zamora ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

A total of 32 goalkeepers are represented in the ranking.

Facts about Lev Yashin

Lev Yashin spent his entire career in one club Moscow Dynamo. He was a five-time champion of the Soviet Union and a three-time winner of the national cup. He was the winner of the European Championship as part of the USSR national team. Yashin is the only goalkeeper in history to receive the Ballon d'Or award.