21 Jul. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cognac enterprises in Dagestan have increased the production of finished products, RIA Dagestan reports.

Thus, the cognac factory in Kizlyar produced 505 thousand deciliters of products in 6 months, which is 35% more than in 2023.

The company intends to double this figure by the end of this year, bringing it to 1.1 million deciliters.