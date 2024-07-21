EU Foreign Ministers to approve start of negotiations on visas with Armenia

21 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, on July 22, the EU Foreign Ministers will have a regular meeting, during which they are expected to approve a decision to launch negotiations on visa liberalization with Armenia, a high-ranking European source reports.

Earlier this week, the European Commission's proposal to begin relevant negotiations with Armenia was approved by the European Council. Negotiations could not begin, since there was no agreement on the part of France. As a result, Paris supported this decision.

Let us remind you that in May, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that the republican authorities wanted the country to become a member of the European Union this year. A month ago, the Armenian parliament discussed the issue of holding a referendum on an application to join the EU.