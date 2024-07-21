Türkiye overcomes consequences of global computer failure

21 Jul. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

All problems that arose as a result of a large-scale computer failure that swept the whole world on July 19 have been resolved in Türkiye. The President of the Republic announced this in an interview with the channel TRT TV.

"We currently have no problems due to this crisis. Turkish Airlines and all other structures and departments have taken the necessary measures",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

At the same time, he noted that minor interruptions still remained.

"Right now we have some minor disruptions, but we don't have the same problems as the rest of the world. We are in a better position",

the Turkish President said.

Let us remind you that Turkish Airlines had to cancel more than 80 flights due to a global disruption. The country also experienced problems with access to bank services and interruptions in the operation of various electronic platforms.