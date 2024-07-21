Baku and Yerevan can agree on peace treaty principles before November

21 Jul. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia could agree on the principles of a peace treaty by November. This statement was made by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev on July 21.

Speaking at the Global Media Forum in Shusha, the Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the President noted that the parties could do this before the COP29 conference in Baku.

Hikmet Hajiyev focused on the fact that in order to agree on a peace agreement, Armenia must renounce its territorial claims to Azerbaijan.

"We understand that the Constitution is an internal matter of each country. But if the Constitution contains territorial claims against another state, then it must be stopped, and the legal framework must be in a form that completely puts an end to territorial claims so that we could move forward on this issue",

the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President said.

According to him, Azerbaijan proposes that Baku and Yerevan jointly appeal to the OSCE with a request to terminate the activities of the Minsk Group.

"In this regard, Azerbaijan proposed to the Armenian side, as a temporary approach, to agree on the basic principles that could form the basis for establishing good neighbourly relations between the two countries",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

At the same time, he emphasized that he did not consider it a temporary peace agreement.

Let us remind you that the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a meeting in the United States earlier this month. The US Secretary of State was also present. Following the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue working to reach a peace agreement.