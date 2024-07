22 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An An-2 plane crashed in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, the pilot survived, the local emergencies department reported.

"A biplane crashed in the Akmola region ten kilometers off the city of Derzhavinsk. The An-2 plane caught fire while taking off. No one was hurt," the statement reads.

The pilot managed to evacuate from the burning aircraft.