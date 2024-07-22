Israel-Yemen war reaches new level

22 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Houthi military spokesperson said there will be 'no red lines' in response to Israel after airstrikes hit Hodeidah on Saturday.

"The confrontation with the Israeli army will be open and without borders. We will not adhere to any rules of engagement," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said.

On July 21, Yemeni Houthi rebels said they carried out strikes targeting southern Israel and a U.S. ship in the Red Sea.

The Houthi military spokesmanclaimed that the group launched an attack targeting "vital areas in Eilat, southern Israel with ballistic missiles, achieving direct hit."

This came after Israeli airstrikes targeting fuel tanks and a power station in the western Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah.

According to the report, six were killed and "dozens" were wounded in the air raid. Unofficial information obtained from medical sources in Hudaydah says that around 80 people were wounded.

The Israeli army claimed responsibility for the airstrikes, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described them as a "direct response" to a drone attack by the Houthi group on Tel Aviv on Friday.