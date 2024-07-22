Biden drops out of presidential race

22 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced he will end his presidential re-election campaign, scrambling the race for the White House less than four months before Election Day.

Biden, 81, could not reverse growing sentiment within his party that he was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November. He backed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a letter posted on X.

Biden thanked Harris for “being an extraordinary partner” in his letter and then endorsed her in a subsequent post.