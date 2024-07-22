Saudi Arabia concerned over military escalation in Yemen

22 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia said it is following with “great concern” the military escalation in Yemen following Israeli airstrikes on Al Hudaydah Port.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and “to distance the region and its people from the dangers of war.”

The ministry called on the international community and active influential parties “to fulfill their responsibilities to end conflicts in the region.”

The ministry reiterated the kingdom’s continued efforts to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and “its continuous support for peace efforts in Yemen to spare its people more suffering and achieve security and peace in the region.”