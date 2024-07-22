Gas explosion rocks Russia’s Krasnodar region

22 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A catastrophic gas explosion has devastated a shopping center in the city of Apsheronsk, located in Russia’s Krasnodar Region.

The Main Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the explosion caused the entire building to collapse.

The explosion resulted in significant structural damage, with the building collapsing over an area of approximately 100 square metres. This was followed by a fire that engulfed an area of around 30 square meters.

As reported, at least 14 people were injured in the blast. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and one person has been successfully pulled from the rubble. The extent of the damage and the full scope of injuries are still being assessed as emergency crews continue to respond to the incident.