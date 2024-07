22 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new ancient temple has been discovered in Armenia's Shirak province by a team of archaeologists from the Shirak Armenology Research Center of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences led by Dr. Ben Vardanyan and Levon Mkrtchyan.

This structure, resembling Urartian temples, is believed to date back to the 8th-7th centuries BCE.

Excavations of a Bronze/Iron Age fortress in Jradzor, Shirak province, has begun in July, 2023.