Netanyahu to discuss Gaza with U.S. President

22 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the situation in Gaza with U.S. President Joe Biden

Work on organizing the visit is ongoing without changes after Biden's announcement about withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race.

The Israeli PM said he would thank Biden for all he has done for Israel throughout his career and discuss with him issues such as securing the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, defeating the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, and confronting Iran and its proxies in the region.

“I plan to see President Biden, who I have known for over forty years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as senator, vice president, and president," Netanyahu said.

A meeting with Biden is tentatively planned for July 23 if the 81-year old president has recovered from Covid-19. Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on July 24.