Apsheronsk explosion injured 14 people

22 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas explosion ripped through storefronts in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, injuring 14 people, investigators said Monday.

“Building structures collapsed in the city of Apsheronsk as a result of the explosion of a gas-air mixture early this morning,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Some people have been injured at a nearby bus stop. Authorities continued their search for victims, the Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee said it has launched a criminal probe into safety violations.