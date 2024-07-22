Shusha forum features research presentation for French colonies

22 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A research "The evolution of French colonialism: a political and constitutional study" was presented at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan on July 22.

The research was written by UN expert Carlyle Corbin from the U.S. and presented at the request of the Baku Initiative Group.

The nearly 140-page research informs about the colonization of former and current French colonies - Algeria, Vietnam, New Caledonia, French Polynesia (Mao’hi Nui), French Guiana, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Mayotte, Martinique, Reunion and Guadeloupe.

The research lists the crimes committed by France and those being committed at present, non-compliance with UN resolutions, and widely mentions the political, military, strategic, and economic interests of France underlying these heinous acts.

Moreover, the work mentioned that French officials unjustifiably link recent unrest in New Caledonia to the interference of foreign forces, particularly Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this aims to distract the international community from the justified demands of the local people.

The research is intended to be sent to the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as to the Non-Aligned Movement, the European Union, the African Union, the OSCE, and other international organizations.