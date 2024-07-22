Council of Europe extends anti-Russian sanctions

22 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The economic sanctions against Russia were extended by another six months until January 31, 2025, the Council of the European Union said.

"These sanctions, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded since February 2022, and they currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods," the statement reads.

Earlier, the European Union adopted the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions, among them the transit of Russian LNG through Europe.