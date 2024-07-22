Armenia to receive tents from EU worth 10 mln euros

22 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU Council adopted an assistance measure in support of Armenia worth €10 million.

"Today the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility in support of Armenia worth €10 million. Concretely, the adopted assistance measure will allow the provision of a fully-fledged deployable tent camp for a battalion-sized unit," the statement reads.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that security is an increasingly important element of the EU's bilateral relations with Armenia.

According to the official, this European Peace Facility measure will further contribute to Yerevan's resilience.