Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran conduct military exercises in Caspian Sea

22 Jul. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the spokesman for the drill, Iranian Captain Abbas Hassani, naval military exercises opened in the Caspian Sea on July 22.

"These exercises are taking place in the Caspian Sea for the first time at the initiative of Iran. For this purpose, yesterday, the Russian vessel (SB-45) entered the territorial waters of Iran, and a coordination meeting was held. Today the water... stage of the exercises is taking place",

Hassani said.

According to Mehr Agency, the purpose of the exercise is to practice rescue operations and ensure safety at sea. The military will train firefighting skills, provide rescue operations and evacuate victims by helicopter. Firing will also be carried out at sea and air targets.

The exercises "Security, rescue and assistance in the Caspian Sea 2024" are held with the participation and control of the naval forces of all Caspian states.

"The Caspian Sea is a sea of ​​peace and friendship. Based on this, Iran is increasing cooperation with the Caspian countries",

Hassani said.