22 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A massive car accident involving eight cars occurred on David-Bek Street in Yerevan, the press service of the Armenian Investigative Committee writes.

"A ZIL truck, whose driver lost control of the vehicle, collided with seven cars",

the IC of Armenia said.

It is noted that three people were killed in the acident. Another was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Investigative Committee added that a criminal case had been initiated on this fact.