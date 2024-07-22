Georgian law on foreign agents challenged in court by deputies

22 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Constitutional Court of Georgia will consider another lawsuit against the law on foreign agents. Now, deputies representing opposition parties are turning to the Constitutional Court, Teona Akubardia, one of the opposition deputies, said.

"This is an important aspect of the legal fight, and we will fight till the end",

the politician said.

According to the Georgian media, over 30 opposition politicians representing different parties will sign the lawsuit, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us note that President Salome Zurabishvili submitted a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court at first. Following her, more than 120 NGOs also filed a lawsuit.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is confident that the Constitutional Court will decide in favor of the law on foreign agents, so the claims will not be satisfied and the law will remain in force.

What is the Law on Foreign Agents in Georgia about?

The law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" was developed and adopted to recognize NGOs and media receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad as "agents of foreign influence". They will be included in a special public register. Members of the registry will have to file declarations for each year, starting from the previous year.