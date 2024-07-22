Fire in multi-storey building extinguished in Krasnodar

22 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Krasnodar, a fire broke out in an apartment in one of the residential multi-storey buildings today, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory reports.

A fire broke out in an apartment in a multi-storey building on Geroev-Razvedchikov Street at 17:03. Rescuers immediately went to the scene of the incident and decided to evacuate the residents of the entire building, which is about 100 people, due to heavy smoke that arose during the burning process.

Just 20 minutes later, at 17:24, a team of 20 firefighters and six fire brigades managed to localize the fire, and after 7 minutes it was completely extinguished, AiF-Yug reports.

Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries. After the fire extinguishing was completed, all residents returned to their apartments.