Severe weather to come to Sochi this night

22 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Sochi this night. The wind will increase, and a storm will rage at sea, city authorities reported.

Sochi International Airport will be hit the hardest by the weather. It has already been prepared to operate in difficult weather conditions, but the airport may cancel all flights in an emergency, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that earlier forecasters predicted that local rains with thunderstorms would begin at the resort only tomorrow and would last two days, July 23 and 24, but the weather made its own adjustments to meteorologists' forecasts.