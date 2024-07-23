Baku: EU decision to send military aid to Armenia extremely dangerous

23 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union's decision to send military aid to Armenia after the steps taken by France to equip Armenia with multipurpose armored vehicles "Bastion" and self-propelled artillery units "Caesar" is an extremely erroneous and dangerous step and serves to increase tension in the region, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

Accordinng to him, such actions by the EU are clearly unilateral and biased, representing a manifestation of the policy to create "dividing lines" in the region.

"The mentioned military aid to Armenia and urges for further increase of such aid will serve to strengthen the military potential and destructive activities in the region of Armenia, which has kept part of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan under occupation for almost 30 years and even now does not give up claims regarding our territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

The siplomat stressed that Azerbaijan strongly protests against this decision of the EU Council, expecting transparent information on the assistance provided.

He noted that the EU must cease such steps, which promote a policy of armament and militarization in the region, and understand that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region.