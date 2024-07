23 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s FC Neftchi Baku have confirmed the signing of German defender Robert Bauer from Al Tai FC of the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old German player, skilled in both defense and midfield, will soon be officially announced as part of Neftchi Baku.

The German defender has previously played for the clubs Werder Bremen, Nürnberg,Ingolstadt, Arsenal Tula and Sint-Truiden.