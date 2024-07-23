Azerbaijani Olympic team members leave for Paris

23 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The send-off of the members of the Azerbaijani Olympic team, which will take part in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, took place on July 22.

The event, held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, representatives of the media, fans and relatives of athletes, Trend reports.

The flag bearers of the Azerbaijani national team at the competition will be judoka Gultaj Mamedalieva and boxer Magomed Abdullayev.

The Summer Olympics in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11.