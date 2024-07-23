Russia's biker blogger 'Mototanya' killed in accident in Turkey

23 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Motorcycle model Tatyana Ozolina, known to millions of fans as ‘MotoTanya’, has died in a traffic accident in western Türkiye.

The social media influencer dubbed 'Russia's most beautiful biker' was killed after her motorbike ploughed into a truck in Mugla.

Local reports have said she died at the scene before paramedics arrived after 'losing control' of her red BMW motorbike when it collided with a truck near Milas.

A Turkish biker accompanying her survived the ordeal but suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Ozolina, 38, had around 5 million followers on TikTok and 2 million on YouTube. But she was turned away from the Greek border last week.

Her final posts on her social media platforms was a short clip from the Greek-Turkish border: "I was upset that I didn't get to ride in Europe, but not too much, because I knew that this could happen. So I go on, to conquer the beautiful, warm and hospitable Turkey."