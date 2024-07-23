Pezeshkian: Tehran stands ready for nuclear program talks

23 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready for all negotiations on the nuclear program, taking into account all the rights of its people, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to Pezeshkian, the U.S. first withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed and implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany), and then imposed the toughest sanctions against Iran.

Iran's president said that Iran nevertheless declares its readiness to negotiate.

The Japanese PM also expressed hope for the restoration of the nuclear agreement and stated that the international community, including Japan, has high hopes for an effective agreement by Iran's new government in this regard.

According to Kishida, Japan is also ready to play a constructive role between the two sides to restore the JCPOA, given its traditional friendly relations with Iran and close relations with the U.S.

The sides held negotiations on the development of relations between Iran and Japan during the phone conversation.