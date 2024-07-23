Assassination attempt on Ivanishvili and coup prevented in Georgia

23 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's State Security Service has launched an investigation into a potential terrorist attack targeting founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, along with other senior party officials, lawyer Mikheil Ramishvili said.

The investigation is underway, with the court conducting interviews as part of the case, according to the Georgian TV channel.

It was noted that an assassination attempt was planned on other senior party officials as well.