Russian and Azerbaijani deputy FMs review state of affairs in Caucasus

23 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Russia have reviewed the current state of affairs in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held consultations with Azerbaijani counterpart Samir Sharifov in Moscow.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus and adjacent regions.

An exchange of views was also held on EU and NATO issues, the situation in the OSCE, and the regional activities of the Council of Europe.

Additionally, a number of bilateral and international topics of mutual interest were touched upon.