ATOR: Autumn tours to Türkiye selling out amid low prices

23 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Autumn Türkiye is the most popular destination among Russian tour operators. Demand has increased two to three times since last year, ATOR reports.

In the autumn, especially in September and October, Türkiye attracts travelers with its warm sea and the opportunity to relax for less money than in July and August.

Average cost of an autumn trip will be 10-20% cheaper than for the high summer season.

"Starting from September, we can notice a decrease in prices in the Turkish direction, but there is no decrease in quality. Prices for this destination at the end of September - beginning of October will be approximately 20% lower than in July and August",

the tour operator Anex said.

Russian tourists ьost often prefer to go on vacation in late September - early October. The vacation often takes 9 days. During the high season, the average price for a holiday in Türkiye has increased by 6.5% since last year. Antalya remains the most popular destination.