23 Jul. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow continued its oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia despite Ukrainian sanctions against LUKOIL.

He noted that deliveries were currently being made. At the same time, Novak refused to comment on the issue of supplies via "some other route".

"Now deliveries are being made. We are working to ensure that they continue. And our partners who received oil through the Druzhba pipeline continued to receive it",

Alexander Novak said.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Russia was interested in the supply of its energy resources. He added that Hungary and Slovakia, as well as the Czech Republic, had never abandoned oil supplies from Russia.