23 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident involving a truck with Armenian license plates occurred on a highway in Georgia, local media reported.

The accident occurred near the village of Natakhtari in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region on July 22. The driver was pulled out of the car with the help of special equipment. The man was taken to the hospital.

According to preliminary data, the truck was heading to the Upper Lars checkpoint, which is located on the border of Russia and Georgia.