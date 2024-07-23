Russia ranks 45th in passport rating

23 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to The Henley Passport Index, the Russian passport has improved its position in the world ranking of "powerful" passports.

At the beginning of 2024, Russia had 51st place in the ranking. The country has become 45th six months later. The rating of the Russian Federation was better only in 2014, then the Russian passport took 38th place.

Now Russians can travel without a visa or receive a visa in their passport upon arrival to 116 countries of the world. Among these countries are the former republics of the USSR, states of the Middle East region, countries of Africa, and Latin America. The Turkish passport has the same power. It also allows to visit 116 countries. Belarus ranks 61st, Kazakhstan is 64th, Azerbaijan takes 69th place, Armenia ranks 72nd.

The leader of the world ranking is Singapore, followed by the EU countries and Japan.