Netanyahu to meet Biden and Harris in USA

23 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US and Israeli leaders will meet next Thursday, July 25. On the agenda is the problem of resolving the Middle East conflict.

In addition to this, Netanyahu will meet with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The parties will also discuss the situation in Gaza.

Harris said she was committed to establishing peace in the region and the security of the Jewish state.

It is also known that Netanyahu intends to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but no agreement has yet been reached. Let us remind you that after Biden's victory, relations between Netanyahu and Trump deteriorated, as the Israeli Prime Minister hastened to congratulate the Republican rival on his election.

Netanyahu's visit to the USA is accompanied by protests. His hotel was surrounded by pro-Palestinian Americans, and relatives of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas terrorists also arrived in Washington, who also intend to demonstrate against the Prime Minister of Israel.