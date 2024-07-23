Georgian authorities want Trump to win US elections

23 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections in the United States is in the interests of Georgia and the Georgian people. This statement was made by one of the leaders of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, on July 23.

He emphasized that resolving the situation in Ukraine was something that is "much more likely to happen if Trump is elected".

"In this case, the next logical step is that interests in relation to Georgia will change. This suits not only the authorities. It suits us subjectively, but it suits Georgia and its population objectively",

the representative of the ruling party said.