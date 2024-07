23 Jul. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Olympic Committee has endorsed Saudi Arabia to host the Olympic Esports Games next year.

It should be mentioned that competitions of this kind will be held for the first time. The Esports Games were established just a month ago.

It is not yet known in which city exactly the games will take place. The dates for their holding are also being determined. It is planned that the games will be held once every two years.